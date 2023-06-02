ABC News Showcases Stars of “Pupstruction” Ahead of Series Debut Later This Month

Stars of the new Disney Junior series, Pupstruction, have appeared in a brief interview with ABC News’ On The Red Carpet sharing some insight into the messages and lessons the new show will feature when it debuts later this month.

ABC News’ On The Red Carpet is sharing a behind the scenes look at the upcoming Disney Junior series, Pupstruction, along with two stars of the show, Yvette Nicole Brown and Bobby Moynihan.

Brown and Moynihan both lend their voices to some of the animated friends in the new series, which follows a canine construction crew featuring breeds (and species!) of all shapes and sizes.

Pupstruction is an imaginative, music-filled animated series following the adventures of the Pupstruction team – a doggone hard-working construction crew that ranges from some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies.

The series stars: Yonas Kibreab (Pixar's upcoming Elio Big City Greens I'm Dying Up Here ) as Roxy and newcomer Mica Zeltzer as Luna, as well as Yvette Nicole Brown ( Firebuds Saturday Night Live ) as Bobby Boots, Grey DeLisle ( The Simpsons ) as Maya, Kari Wahlgren ( The Ghost and Molly McGee ( Muppet Babies T.O.T.S. ) as Bailey.

