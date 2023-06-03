“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Stars Unbox New Merchandise Based on the Film

Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swung into theaters this weekend and fans are buzzing about the new film. Marvel has released a new video featuring two of the film’s stars unboxing some of the new Spidey merchandise to celebrate.
- Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, who voice Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy respectively, open up all kinds of new Across the Spider-Verse merchandise in the video.
- The video includes products from Hasbro, Funko, Her Universe and more.
- Check out the new video below:
About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:
- Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.
- The cast includes:
- Shameik Moore
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Jake Johnson
- Issa Rae
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Jason Schwartzman
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Luna Lauren Velez
- Greta Lee
- Rachel Dratch
- Jorma Taccone
- Shea Whigham
- Oscar Isaac
- The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.
- The film is produced by Avi Arad. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord. Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg, with executive producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis.
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Check out our review of the new film.