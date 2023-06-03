“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Stars Unbox New Merchandise Based on the Film

Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swung into theaters this weekend and fans are buzzing about the new film. Marvel has released a new video featuring two of the film’s stars unboxing some of the new Spidey merchandise to celebrate.

Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, who voice Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy respectively, open up all kinds of new Across the Spider-Verse merchandise in the video.

merchandise in the video. The video includes products from Hasbro, Funko, Her Universe and more.

Check out the new video below:

About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: