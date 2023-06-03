Video: Hasbro Releases New “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Toys

Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swung into theaters this weekend and Hasbro has released several new toys based on the film.

Hasbro sent us some of their new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse toys to check out. Here’s a look at what we got.

Marvel Legends Series

The Marvel Legends Series is the top of the line when it comes to Marvel products from Hasbro. These figures are incredibly detailed, with several points of articulation so you can pose them exactly how you want. That makes them the ultimate must-have item for collectors who want to add their favorite Marvel characters to their display.

We got to take a look at three of the seven new figures from this Across the Spider-Verse wave: Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man 2099. As expected, all three figures make amazing additions to your collection.

More Figures

Sometimes, you’re not looking for the most detailed, realistic figures and instead you just want something to play with. Hasbro has you covered with plenty of other Across the Spider-Verse figures that are perfect for a younger audience.

We received Miles Morales, Cyborg Spider-Woman and The Spot figures that offer a very playful experience. All three figures feature a squeeze action that provides a different result for each character. Miles shoots a web, Spider-Woman’s massive weaponized arm turns and The Spot throws punches through his various portals.

Spider-Punk Web Blast

And of course, if you’re looking for something to allow your child to make plenty of noise while having some Spider-Man fun, Hasbro has you covered there too.

The Spider-Punk Web Blast delivers all the fun of playing guitar while also allowing you to launch webs across the room. Interestingly, this toy doesn’t come with instructions, but it does have a lot of features. So, you may just have to play with it for a while to figure out exactly what you’re doing. Of course, that’s half the fun anyway.

To see all of these new toys in action, check out our unboxing video below:

You can order all of these toys and more from Hasbro now. And be sure to check out our review of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is in theaters now.