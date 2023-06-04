“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Webs Up Big Opening Weekend, Claims Top Box Office Spot

Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse webbed up a big opening weekend, taking the top spot in the domestic box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- In its first weekend in theaters, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse earned $120.5 million in the domestic box office.
- Those earnings are good enough for the third biggest opening weekend ever for an animated film and the best ever for Sony Animation.
- It was also the second biggest opening for any film this year, behind only Universal’s The Super Movie Bros. Movie.
- Ths was also a huge step up for the Spider-Verse franchise, after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse reached an opening weekend of just $35.6 domestically in 2018.
- While Across the Spider-Verse is not a Disney film, the next three on the list of domestic box office earnings for this weekend are.
- The Little Mermaid took the second spot in its second weekend in theaters, earning $40.6 million domestically, bringing its total to $186.2 million.
- The Boogeyman, a horror film from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, took the third spot in its opening weekend, bringing in $12.3 million domestically.
- And finally, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continued its strong run, adding $10.2 million to its total to take the fourth spot.
- That brings the total domestic earnings for Volume 3 to $322.7 million and the worldwide earnings to $780.1 million.
About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:
- Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.
- The cast includes:
- Shameik Moore
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Jake Johnson
- Issa Rae
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Jason Schwartzman
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Luna Lauren Velez
- Greta Lee
- Rachel Dratch
- Jorma Taccone
- Shea Whigham
- Oscar Isaac
- The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.
- The film is produced by Avi Arad. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord. Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg, with executive producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis.
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Check out our review of the new film.