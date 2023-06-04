“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Webs Up Big Opening Weekend, Claims Top Box Office Spot

Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse webbed up a big opening weekend, taking the top spot in the domestic box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In its first weekend in theaters, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse earned $120.5 million in the domestic box office.

Those earnings are good enough for the third biggest opening weekend ever for an animated film and the best ever for Sony Animation.

It was also the second biggest opening for any film this year, behind only Universal's The Super Movie Bros. Movie.

This was also a huge step up for the Spider-Verse franchise, after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse reached an opening weekend of just $35.6 domestically in 2018.

While Across the Spider-Verse is not a Disney film, the next three on the list of domestic box office earnings for this weekend are.

The Little Mermaid took the second spot in its second weekend in theaters, earning $40.6 million domestically, bringing its total to $186.2 million.

The Boogeyman

And finally, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continued its strong run, adding $10.2 million to its total to take the fourth spot.

continued its strong run, adding $10.2 million to its total to take the fourth spot. That brings the total domestic earnings for Volume 3 to $322.7 million and the worldwide earnings to $780.1 million.

