Guests on Disney Cruise Line Hawaii Sailings Can Save 20% on a Stay at Disney’s Aulani Resort

Guests looking to extend their Disney Cruise Line adventure with a stay at Disney’s Aulani Resort can now partake in a new special offer.
What’s Happening:
- Extend your Disney Cruise Line adventure with a 2-night to 7-night stay at Aulani Resort, before or after a cruise to Hawaii on the Disney Wonder.
- Guests can save 20% on select rooms when they add a pre-stay or post-stay with one of the following cruises:
- Save 20% on a Pre-Stay at Aulani Resort
- October 13th, 2023 Honolulu to Sydney Sailing
- March 1st, 2024 Honolulu to Vancouver Sailing
- Save 20% on a Post-Stay at Aulani Resort
- October 3rd, 2023 Vancouver to Hawaii Sailing
- February 16th, 2024 Sydney to Honolulu Sailing
- Save 20% on a Pre-Stay at Aulani Resort
- The offer is valid on 2 to 7 night stays.
- The first night of stay must be day of disembarkation for post-cruise stays or last night of stay must be night before sail date for pre-cruise stays.
- To book this offer, just call the Disney Cruise Line Reservation Center.
