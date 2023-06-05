Guests on Disney Cruise Line Hawaii Sailings Can Save 20% on a Stay at Disney’s Aulani Resort

Guests looking to extend their Disney Cruise Line adventure with a stay at Disney’s Aulani Resort can now partake in a new special offer.

What’s Happening:

Extend your Disney Cruise Line adventure with a 2-night to 7-night stay at Aulani Resort, before or after a cruise to Hawaii on the Disney Wonder.

Guests can save 20% on select rooms when they add a pre-stay or post-stay with one of the following cruises: Save 20% on a Pre-Stay at Aulani Resort October 13th, 2023 Honolulu to Sydney Sailing March 1st, 2024 Honolulu to Vancouver Sailing Save 20% on a Post-Stay at Aulani Resort October 3rd, 2023 Vancouver to Hawaii Sailing February 16th, 2024 Sydney to Honolulu Sailing

The offer is valid on 2 to 7 night stays.

The first night of stay must be day of disembarkation for post-cruise stays or last night of stay must be night before sail date for pre-cruise stays.

To book this offer, just call the Disney Cruise Line Reservation Center.

More Disney News: