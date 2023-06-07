Dress for Adventure with the “Indiana Jones” Collection at BoxLunch

Well it’s about time! The fifth (and final?) Indiana Jones film is coming to theaters this summer and BoxLunch has teamed up with Lucasfilm to present a new merchandise collection celebrating the Indiana Jones franchise.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Indiana Jones is about to take audiences on another wild ride in Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny and in anticipation of the next film, fans can do some shopping!

and in anticipation of the next film, fans can do some shopping! BoxLunch has a new line of exclusive merchandise for the whole family that’s inspired by all of Indy’s epic journeys. The lineup includes fashion styles spanning shirts, a purse and matching wallet, baby bodysuit, pajama pants and pins.

Guests can shop the assortment now in-store and on BoxLunch.com and prices range from $9.90-$79.90.

and prices range from $9.90-$79.90. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Who could forget that infamous opening to Raiders of the Lost Ark? This backpack and matching wallet highlight the classic scene and other moments from the movie.

Put a pin in it! Three new pins highlight the adventures of the famed archeologist and will make a great addition to your ever growing collection.

Whether at home or on the road, stay comfortable with the Artifacts Poster t-shirt or a pair of pajama pants featuring a fun pattern of grails, fertility idols, pyramids, planes and yes, Indiana Jones.

Get the whole gang matching with Compass and Map apparel. There’s a t-shirt for toddlers, bodysuit for babies, and long sleeve top for adults.

Your love for all things Indiana Jones is no joke, so show your friends you mean business and don this incredible overshirt that has patch on the chest pocket and incredible Egyptian design on the back.

Still hunting for shirts? Why not display Indy’s portrait everywhere you go with a classic brown tee presented with a distressed look. Need something a little warme? The tie-dye crewneck is a great option that reads: “If adventure has a name it must be Indiana Jones.”

**All Photos Courtesy of BoxLunch**

More from BoxLunch:

In addition to having a great new Indy collection, the Barton Creek Square BoxLunch in Austin, TX is home to a special in-store photo experience!

in Austin, TX is home to a special in-store photo experience! Guests nationwide can enter a sweepstakes drawing to win a trip for 2 to the store along with an incredible prize pack they’re sure to treasure.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and sees Harrison Ford reprising the role of this beloved character. The film arrives in theaters June 30th.