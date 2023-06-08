Disney Releases Video of “The Scuttlebutt” from “The Little Mermaid” in 20 Different Languages

One of the most polarizing parts of the new live-action The Little Mermaid is the song “The Scuttlebutt.” Its unique style, typical of songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, has received a lot of talk on social media. Disney has gotten in on that action by releasing a video of the song in several different languages.

What’s Happening:

In the video below, you can hear “The Scuttebutt,” written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda in 20 different languages.

Those languages are: English French Castilian Spanish Turkish Serbian Georgian Euro Portuguese Greek Romanian Dutch Norwegian Czech Slovakian Vietnamese German PRC Mandarin Brazilian Portuguese Korean Japanese Latin Spanish Italian



Or perhaps you just want to relive the song again in English? Well Disney has you covered, as they also recently released a video featuring a majority of the song.

The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, is in theaters now. Be sure to check out our review

