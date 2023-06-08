Disney Releases Video of “The Scuttlebutt” from “The Little Mermaid” in 20 Different Languages

One of the most polarizing parts of the new live-action The Little Mermaid is the song “The Scuttlebutt.” Its unique style, typical of songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, has received a lot of talk on social media. Disney has gotten in on that action by releasing a video of the song in several different languages.
- In the video below, you can hear “The Scuttebutt,” written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda in 20 different languages.
- Those languages are:
- English
- French
- Castilian Spanish
- Turkish
- Serbian
- Georgian
- Euro Portuguese
- Greek
- Romanian
- Dutch
- Norwegian
- Czech
- Slovakian
- Vietnamese
- German
- PRC Mandarin
- Brazilian Portuguese
- Korean
- Japanese
- Latin Spanish
- Italian
- Or perhaps you just want to relive the song again in English? Well Disney has you covered, as they also recently released a video featuring a majority of the song.
- The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, is in theaters now. Be sure to check out our review of Disney’s latest live-action adaptation.
