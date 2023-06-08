Disney Releases Video of “The Scuttlebutt” from “The Little Mermaid” in 20 Different Languages

One of the most polarizing parts of the new live-action The Little Mermaid is the song “The Scuttlebutt.” Its unique style, typical of songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, has received a lot of talk on social media. Disney has gotten in on that action by releasing a video of the song in several different languages.

What’s Happening:

  • In the video below, you can hear “The Scuttebutt,” written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda in 20 different languages.
  • Those languages are:
    • English
    • French
    • Castilian Spanish
    • Turkish
    • Serbian
    • Georgian
    • Euro Portuguese
    • Greek
    • Romanian
    • Dutch
    • Norwegian
    • Czech
    • Slovakian
    • Vietnamese
    • German
    • PRC Mandarin
    • Brazilian Portuguese
    • Korean
    • Japanese
    • Latin Spanish
    • Italian

  • Or perhaps you just want to relive the song again in English? Well Disney has you covered, as they also recently released a video featuring a majority of the song.

  • The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, is in theaters now. Be sure to check out our review of Disney’s latest live-action adaptation.

