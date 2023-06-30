Disney100: LEGO Cinderella Castle Set Coming to shopDisney Tomorrow

Since the official kickoff in January, Disney has partnered with dozens of brands to present stunning, fun, and whimsical Disney100 collections. LEGO is among those brands and while they’ve introduced several exciting building sets for all ages, it’s the Disney100 Cinderella Castle set that stands out the most. This massive collectible was revealed just last week and will be available on shopDisney on July 1st.

Disney fans have been absolutely obsessed with the Disney100 celebration and who could blame them? The year long festivities are all about new experiences, vintage collectibles, magic and nostalgia. All of this is captured across special merchandise offerings like the Disney100 LEGO Cinderella Castle

Make your dreams come true with the new #Disney100 LEGO Cinderella Castle. Available July 1 at 8AM PT.https://t.co/4TOESu76oe pic.twitter.com/apUtB6Y4VS — shopDisney (@shopDisney) June 30, 2023

LEGO recently previewed the collectible with four minifigures: Snow White and The Prince, Cinderella and Prince Charming, Tiana and Prince Naveen, and Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.



The back side of the castle is open to reveal several rooms on each floor and even up through the turret. These spaces not only will fit the minifigures, but they also reference 14 Disney films and characters like Steamboat Willie, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Princess and the Frog and Moana .

Another fun feature are the "floating" fireworks that attach toward the top of the castle and help create the illusion of a nighttime spectacular at the Disney parks.

LEGO plans to release the set for VIP members on July 1st and then open sales to the general public on July 4th.

The LEGO Disney100 Cinderella Castle set will also be available on shopDisney

It sells for $399.99. Check back soon for a link to this essential LEGO set!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.