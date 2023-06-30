“Peter Pan” Funko Soda 6-Pack with Loungefly Cooler Bag Available Now Exclusively at Funko

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda, or in this case an amazing 6-pack! Funko and Loungefly are presenting an exclusive limited edition Peter Pan series that comes with six characters and a charming cooler pack!
What’s Happening:
- How’s this for something new and fun? Funko and Loungefly are putting a clever spin on the Funko Soda figure line by introducing a 6-pack featuring popular characters from Peter Pan. In addition to the figures, the whole set comes with a movie-inspired Loungefly cooler bag.
- The cooler features a motif of the six characters, Neverland, and various nautical symbols. Naturally, the cooler has an insulated lining (yay!) as well as a detachable shoulder strap, shiny silver-colored hardware, soda tab zipper pulls, a high-density Funko logo print for the lining, and is made of nylon.
- In addition to the standard Funko Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.
- There's a 1 in 6 chance guests will find a chase variant like:
- Peter Pan Shadow
- Red Glow Tinker Bell
- Diamond Glitter Wendy
- Captain Hook with Watch
- Smee with Shaving Cream
- Glowing Tick Tock
- Only 12,000 of this Funko exclusive set were made! This bundle drops on Funko.com at 9:30 AM PT and will soon be available at Funko Flagship Stores.
- Guests may purchase up to 2 items per household.
Buy Vinyl SODA Peter Pan 6-Pack with Cooler at Funko – $100.00
- Cooler is approximately 8″ W x 5.25″ H x 5.25″ D
- Vinyl figures are approximately 4-inches tall.
Funko Soda Fun:
Learn more about the awesome Funkos collectibles in Alex’s unboxing video that features several WALL•E Pop! collectibles and a variety of Funko Soda figures.
