“Peter Pan” Funko Soda 6-Pack with Loungefly Cooler Bag Available Now Exclusively at Funko

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda, or in this case an amazing 6-pack! Funko and Loungefly are presenting an exclusive limited edition Peter Pan series that comes with six characters and a charming cooler pack!

How’s this for something new and fun? Funko and Loungefly are putting a clever spin on the Funko Soda figure line by introducing a 6-pack featuring popular characters from Peter Pan. In addition to the figures, the whole set comes with a movie-inspired Loungefly cooler bag.

The cooler features a motif of the six characters, Neverland, and various nautical symbols. Naturally, the cooler has an insulated lining (yay!) as well as a detachable shoulder strap, shiny silver-colored hardware, soda tab zipper pulls, a high-density Funko logo print for the lining, and is made of nylon.

In addition to the standard Funko Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

There's a 1 in 6 chance guests will find a chase variant like: Peter Pan Shadow Red Glow Tinker Bell Diamond Glitter Wendy Captain Hook with Watch Smee with Shaving Cream Glowing Tick Tock



Only 12,000 of this Funko exclusive set were made! This bundle drops on Funko.com at 9:30 AM PT

Guests may purchase up to 2 items per household.

Buy Vinyl SODA Peter Pan 6-Pack with Cooler at Funko – $100.00

Cooler is approximately 8″ W x 5.25″ H x 5.25″ D

Vinyl figures are approximately 4-inches tall.

