The Fourteenth Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver Revealed for “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Specials

BBC Studios today revealed a first look of the Fourteenth Doctor’s sonic screwdriver in Doctor Who.

What’s Happening:

  • The sonic screwdriver has long been an iconic part of Doctor Who, dating all the way back to 1968.
  • Since the show returned in 2005, most new Doctors have seen a new sonic screwdriver design, and the Fourteenth Doctor is no exception.
  • Today, the BBC shared a first look at the new sonic screwdriver for David Tenannt’s new incarnation of the Doctor.

