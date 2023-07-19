The Fourteenth Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver Revealed for “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Specials

BBC Studios today revealed a first look of the Fourteenth Doctor’s sonic screwdriver in Doctor Who.

What’s Happening:

The sonic screwdriver has long been an iconic part of Doctor Who , dating all the way back to 1968.

Since the show returned in 2005, most new Doctors have seen a new sonic screwdriver design, and the Fourteenth Doctor is no exception.

Today, the BBC shared a first look at the new sonic screwdriver for David Tenannt’s new incarnation of the Doctor.