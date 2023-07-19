The Fourteenth Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver Revealed for “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Specials

BBC Studios today revealed a first look of the Fourteenth Doctor’s sonic screwdriver in Doctor Who.
What’s Happening:
- The sonic screwdriver has long been an iconic part of Doctor Who, dating all the way back to 1968.
- Since the show returned in 2005, most new Doctors have seen a new sonic screwdriver design, and the Fourteenth Doctor is no exception.
- Today, the BBC shared a first look at the new sonic screwdriver for David Tenannt’s new incarnation of the Doctor.
- Yesterday, four new Doctor Who character posters were released, giving some new looks at both returning and new characters.
- The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home, outside of the UK and Ireland, of future seasons of Doctor Who.
- David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.
- Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson.
- Other confirmed cast members for the new season include:
- Get acquainted with Doctor Who with Luke’s series of articles introducing you to each Doctor and their best stories.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now