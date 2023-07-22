Photos: “Doctor Who” Costumes and New Sonic Screwdriver on Display at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Doctor Who has had a presence at past years of San Diego Comic-Con, but this year marks the show’s first under the new Disney+ partnership. Let’s take a look around the Doctor Who booth on the show floor, which features some costumes from the upcoming era of the show!

First up, we have the newly-revealed sonic screwdriver for the Fourteenth Doctor, which convention attendees were also able to purchase.

Also on display was the costume for the Fourteenth Doctor, worn by David Tennant in the upcoming 60th anniversary specials.

We also have one of what will be many costumes for Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifthteenth Doctor, marking a change in approach, where the Doctor will have a significantly different outfit in most episodes.

Over at the Disney + & Hulu booth, they were giving away Disney+ pins featuring the TARDIS flying through the time vortex.

