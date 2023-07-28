“The View” Guest List: Cast of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and More to Appear Week of July 31st

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes Presidential candidate, Will Hurd.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of July 31st-August 4th:

Monday, July 31 Asi Wind ( Asi Wind’s Inner Circle ) “The Ladies Get Lit:” Co-hosts’ favorite summer reads

Tuesday, August 1 Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Angela Pivarnick, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino ( Jersey Shore: Family Vacation ) “The Ladies Get Lit”

Wednesday, August 2 Gabby Windey ( Former “ Bachelorette “ Chef Marcus Samuelsson “The Ladies Get Lit”

Thursday, August 3 Neil deGrasse Tyson “Rock and Roll Man” Performance

Friday, August 4 Season 26 of The View concludes



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.