“Big City Greens” Season 4 Set for September Premiere on Disney Channel

The fourth season of Big City Greens, Disney Channel’s hit animated series, has been set to premiere on Saturday, September 23rd.

The new season's guest cast was also announced and includes: Michael Bolton June Diane Raphael Tom Green Brad Marchand Margo Martindale Justin McElroy Tim Meadows Dean Norris Ms. Pat Tim Robinson Paul Scheer Amy Sedaris Trevor Wallace

Big City Greens wrapped up its third season earlier this year, when we saw the Greens decide to split their time between Big City and their re-purchased farm in Smalton. Ahead of the third season premiere last year, it was announced that not only would there be a fourth season of the hit series, but that a movie musical is set for Disney Channel and Disney+

You can catch up with Big City Greens now on Disney+.