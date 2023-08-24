“Big City Greens” Season 4 Set for September Premiere on Disney Channel

The fourth season of Big City Greens, Disney Channel’s hit animated series, has been set to premiere on Saturday, September 23rd.

  • Season 4 of Big City Greens will premiere on Saturday, September 23rd at 8 pm on Disney Channel.
  • The new season's guest cast was also announced and includes:
    • Michael Bolton
    • June Diane Raphael
    • Tom Green
    • Brad Marchand
    • Margo Martindale
    • Justin McElroy
    • Tim Meadows
    • Dean Norris
    • Ms. Pat
    • Tim Robinson
    • Paul Scheer
    • Amy Sedaris
    • Trevor Wallace
  • Big City Greens wrapped up its third season earlier this year, when we saw the Greens decide to split their time between Big City and their re-purchased farm in Smalton. Ahead of the third season premiere last year, it was announced that not only would there be a fourth season of the hit series, but that a movie musical is set for Disney Channel and Disney+.
  • Check out a list of Tony’s favorite episodes from the previous season.
  • You can catch up with Big City Greens now on Disney+.
