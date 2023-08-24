“Big City Greens” Season 4 Set for September Premiere on Disney Channel

The fourth season of Big City Greens, Disney Channel’s hit animated series, has been set to premiere on Saturday, September 23rd.
- Season 4 of Big City Greens will premiere on Saturday, September 23rd at 8 pm on Disney Channel.
- The new season's guest cast was also announced and includes:
- Michael Bolton
- June Diane Raphael
- Tom Green
- Brad Marchand
- Margo Martindale
- Justin McElroy
- Tim Meadows
- Dean Norris
- Ms. Pat
- Tim Robinson
- Paul Scheer
- Amy Sedaris
- Trevor Wallace
- Big City Greens wrapped up its third season earlier this year, when we saw the Greens decide to split their time between Big City and their re-purchased farm in Smalton. Ahead of the third season premiere last year, it was announced that not only would there be a fourth season of the hit series, but that a movie musical is set for Disney Channel and Disney+.
- Check out a list of Tony’s favorite episodes from the previous season.
- You can catch up with Big City Greens now on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now