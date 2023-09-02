Walt Disney World Donates $100,000 To Hurricane Idalia Relief Efforts

Though Hurricane Idalia didn’t directly impact Orlando and the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney is still aiding those in need who were hit by the storm in Florida’s Big Bend with a donation to a local charity.

What’s Happening:

As Hurricane Idalia spun up and strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, many were concerned that it would shift east and arrive in Central Florida, namely Orlando and Walt Disney World.

However, the storm stayed west and moved north, arriving in what is colloquially referred to as Florida’s Big Bend, that section of coast that bends between Florida’s panhandle and peninsula.

Though the bulk of the storm didn’t arrive in the Orlando area, Walt Disney World is still ready to help those affected in those regions.

Walt Disney World took to social media to share that they will be donating a large sum, sharing “Our hearts are with the communities who are beginning to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. To help support these relief and recovery efforts, @WaltDisneyWorld is donating $100,000 to @SecondHarvestofBigBend. We continue to be inspired by the way so many people across Florida are showing up for each other and are sending our love and support to all those impacted.”

Walt Disney World has a great relationship with Second Harvest food banks, and constantly works with their Central Florida locations regularly, so it’s no surprise that they are reaching out to Second Harvest of Big Bend.

Hurricane Idalia has since left the region and is weakening out in the Atlantic Ocean now, but Florida is only in the height of Hurricane season right now, which technically ends in November, though typically sees its strongest storms from mid August to early October.

