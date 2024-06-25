Danny Elfman Confirms Involvement with Epic Universe’s Dark Universe

Danny Elfman is set to score Dark Universe at the new Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, FL.

  • After hinting at it last year in an interview with Deadline, Danny Elfman has confirmed he’s working on Dark Universe at Universal Orlando Resort’s newest park.
  • Elfman posted on Instagram Stories the announcement of his involvement with the project after expansive details were announced for the new land.

  • Dark Universe and Elfman’s score will open as a part of Epic Universe next year.

