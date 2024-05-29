Epic Universe Preview Center to Open Next Month at Universal CityWalk

Universal Orlando has finally confirmed that an Epic Universe Preview Center will be opening within CityWalk next month.

What’s Happening:

  • In June, Universal Orlando Resort will debut the Universal Epic Universe Preview Center at Universal CityWalk – an all-new interactive experience that allows guests to get an up-close look at the new theme park ahead of its opening in 2025.
  • Through a massive model offering a bird’s-eye view of the entire park, the preview center will highlight many of the awe-inspiring attractions and experiences to be discovered within Epic Universe.
  • Guests will also be able to see exciting elements of the model come to life via augmented reality on compatible mobile devices, shop a variety of brand-new collections of Epic Universe merchandise and pose for pictures with unique backgrounds themed to each of the park’s five spectacular worlds.
  • The Universal Epic Universe Preview Center will open in the former Universal Legacy Store location.

More on Epic Universe:

  • In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will unveil Universal Epic Universe.
  • This new park will include 50 attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences.
  • So far, Universal has revealed details for Celestial Park (the park’s hub area), How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.
  • We’re still waiting on more details for the park’s other themed lands, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic and Dark Universe.
  • Check out all the details we currently have on Epic Universe here.
