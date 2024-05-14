Dates Revealed for Annual Passholder Previews of DreamWorks Land at Universal Orlando

Walt Disney World aren’t the only ones announcing Annual Passholder previews today, as Universal Orlando has revealed the dates for Passholder previews of the new DreamWorks Land.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando has revealed that Annual Passholders will be able to preview the all-new DreamWorks Land before its grand opening on June 14th.
- The previews will take place at select times from Friday, May 24th through Monday, May 27th.
- Passholders will be able to make a reservation for their preview beginning Tuesday, May 21st, for yourself and up to eight additional Passholders.
- Have your Pass (and the Passes/ID numbers of up to eight Passholders you want to bring!) ready when you reserve your date and time.
- More details on how to reserve your spot will be released within the next week.
About DreamWorks Land:
- On June 14th, Universal Orlando Resort will debut DreamWorks Land – a vibrant new themed environment inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s beloved characters Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.
- Located at Universal Studios Florida, the expansive area will feature tons of fun for the entire family and include a family-friendly coaster, multiple interactive play areas, live entertainment, character meet and greets and more.
- As soon as guests step into the spectacular new land, the vivid world and imagination of DreamWorks Animation will surround them as they embark on exciting adventures like exploring Shrek’s Swamp just outside of his 35-foot-tall cottage, taking a ride on a dazzling Trollercoaster, interacting with Po in the Panda Village and meeting favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse.
- Guests will also discover unique treats, photo-op-worthy murals, interactive play areas, splash pads and entertainment offerings themed to popular DreamWorks stories and characters.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning