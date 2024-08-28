Photos: Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Event Merchandise at Universal Orlando

Alongside the debut of the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store at Universal Orlando, a variety of merchandise has arrived across the resort featuring logo merchandise, the beloved Lil’ Boo, Ghostbusters and more!

Logo Merchandise

A punk-styled skeleton features on many items, from an event T-Shirt to ornaments and even some snacks. This year’s tagline, “Where Horror Lives” also features.

This year’s Studio Screamers pins and other items feature characters including M3GAN, David S. Pumpkins and the terrifying bat from this year’s Tribute Store.

Lil’ Boo

Lil’ Boo, a nondescript character that first appeared in a 2021 house (The Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin) and quickly became a viral fan favorite, has become a major part of the event’s merchandise over the last few years – and 2024 is no different! Guests can pick up a Lil’ Boo transformed into a purse, shoulder plush, sipper, pin, and so much more!

Weekly Magnet Releases

Each week, a new magnet featuring various designs from throughout this year’s event will be released. The first features a similar Lil’ Boo design to that seen in the merchandise above.

Ghostbusters, Insidious and A Quiet Place

Plenty of new merchandise featuring three of the IP (intellectual property) houses for this year can also be found.

Major Sweet’s Candy Factory

Last year, Major Sweet’s Candy Factory was a scare zone at the event, but will expand into its own house this year. Major Sweets himself appears in a few merchandise items.

Those who can’t attend Halloween Horror Nights this year can pick up many of the event’s items online.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, August 30th at Universal Studios Florida. Find out more about this year’s event by pursuing our HHN tag.