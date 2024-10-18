LEGOLAND California to Host Brick-or-Treat Monster Party Costume Contest

Before the Halloween season comes to an end, LEGOLAND California will host the ultimate costume contest during the Brick-or-Treat Monster Party.
What’s Happening:
- LEGOLAND California is offering up a one-night stay at the LEGOLAND Hotel, four tickets to LEGOLAND California, and a LEGO Dreamzzz set as the prize to their Brick-or-Treat Monster Party Costume Contest.
- Hosted by LEGO Lord Vampire, four costume contests are held each Brick-or-Treat event day with three categories to win: Best Monster, Best Homemade and Best Group.
- The youngest witches and wizards, ages six and under, can participate in their own junior costume contest during the first contest of the day. Channel your inner ghoul, showcase your DIY skills, or team up for a group theme to show off your unique outfits for a chance to win monstrous prizes!
- The costume contests will take place on MINILAND lawn-Saturdays beginning at 2:00 p.m. and Sundays beginning at 1:00 p.m.
- The Brick-or-Treat event and costume contests run weekends through October 27th, and all frighteningly fun festivities are included with general admission.
- Each year, Brick-or-Treat transforms the park into a fun-filled Halloween getaway with treats, mesmerizing shows, and LEGO characters. Families can meet LEGO Monster characters, including Spider Lady, Monster Rocker, Mummy, and more, before “brick-or-treating” through the park’s candy trails.
- Last month, LEGOLAND Florida also launched their Brick-or-Treat Monster Party, and we had the chance to check out the event – which includes an impressive new drone show!
