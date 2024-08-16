Universal Orlando LAUNCHES Sneak Peek at Epic Universe Attraction Across Webseries and Podcast

First teased earlier this week, those most excited for the newest theme park to open in Orlando, Universal’s Epic Universe, can now get their closer look at one of the most anticipated attractions in the park, Stardust Racers.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando

Through their popular webseries, Ride Guys, along with the Discover Universal Podcast, fans can now get more details and information about the upcoming new dual-track racing coaster, Stardust Racers.

Stardust Racers promises to be Universal Epic Universe’s most thrilling coaster experience, so fans are invited to join Dylan and Mike (AKA The Ride Guys) as they go behind-the-scenes of this dual-launch coaster reaching speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet, along nearly 5,000 feet of track.

In the first look, the duo will uncover everything you need to know in anticipation for this coaster, and they’re doing all of this with one of the creatives behind the ride. From the Celestial Spin, the ride vehicle, and a preview of the ride music, the Ride Guys will take a look at it.

Remain seated as Dylan, Cassie, and the rest of the Discover Universal Podcast crew dive even deeper into the excitement and innovation behind Stardust Racers. The coaster is a cutting-edge attraction that promises to take thrill-seekers on a cosmic journey like no other.

Listen in as the hosts sit down with JC Cloward, assistant director and executive producer, and Gina Scheraldi, show producer, to share insights into the creative process behind this stellar attraction. Gina emphasizes the team’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering a ride experience that is both thrilling and immersive. Hearing their passion and vision for the ride is sure to make everyone more excited to experience Stardust Racers! JC further elaborates on the unique elements of the ride, including the mesmerizing “Celestial Spin.” This unique element creates a one-of-a-kind experience that captures the essence of a race across the cosmos. Stardust Racers isn’t just a ride; it’s a multi-sensory adventure that transports guests to the furthest reaches of the stars.