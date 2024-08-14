Universal Orlando’s “Ride Guys” Tease a First Look at Epic Universe’s Stardust Racers

Universal Orlando’s long-running YouTube video series Ride Guys is set to preview one of the biggest coasters coming to Epic Universe.

What’s Happening:

A preview of the Ride Guys ’ first look at Stardust Racers, one of the many attractions coming to Epic Universe, gives us our first up-close look at the attraction’s vehicles.

’ first look at Stardust Racers, one of the many attractions coming to Epic Universe, gives us our first up-close look at the attraction’s vehicles. Stardust Racers is a dual-launch racing coaster that sends guests rocketing through the skies aboard comets in a race to see who’s the fastest of them all. Reaching speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track, Stardust Racers will be Epic Universe’s most thrilling coaster experience with unique maneuvers such as the “Celestial Spin,” in which the two coaster vehicles perform an inverted crisscross while speeding through the air – creating an “out-of-this-world” adrenaline rush.

Playing off the theme of Celestial Park

The preview also offers a quick glimpse of the coaster taking a test run on both tracks.

Check out the preview of the Ride Guys’ first look at Stardust Racers below, and watch the full thing when it drops this Friday, August 16th.