Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Full Line-Up of Perks for This Year’s Pass Member Appreciation Days

As with Universal Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating their Annual and Season Pass Members with Pass Member Appreciation Days, kicking off tomorrow, August 15th!
What’s Happening:
- The annual return of the popular Pass Member Appreciation Days will take place from August 15th–September 30th this year.
- Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed exactly what perks Passholders can expect during the event this year:
- Grab Your Exclusive Pass Member Collectible Squishy Tram: Celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Universal Studios Hollywood Studio Tour and get your complimentary, limited-edition Pass Member Collectible Squishy Tram in a commemorative box. Available to the first 3,500 Pass Members through the Front Gate turnstiles on each of the following dates: Wednesday, August 28th; Thursday, August 29th; Wednesday, September 4th; Monday, September 9th; and Tuesday, September 10th, 2024.
- Halloween Horror Nights Lights-On “A Quiet Place” Haunted House Walkthrough: Join us for a special lights-on walkthrough at one of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses, A Quiet Place, just for Pass Members. Available for select times on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024 (2-3pm, 3-4pm, 4-5pm & 5-6pm) or Wednesday, September 25th, 2024 (2-3pm, 3-4pm, 4-5pm & 5-6pm). Check back for a chance to RSVP starting August 21, 2024.
- Buy One Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup and Receive a Second for 50% Off: Beat the heat and refill through the day with a Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup. Buy one during regular theme park hours and get the second one for 50% off.
- Special Beverage Blueberry Lemonade Spritz: Visit Hollywood & Dine or Jurassic Cafe and quench your thirst with a Blueberry Lemonade Spritz! Available for a limited time for all Park guests during regular theme park hours only.
- Bite into New Menu Items at Jurassic Cafe: There are new menu items at the Jurassic Cafe that any Raptor and Pass Member might enjoy! Check them out and receive a one-time 20% discount on food and beverage items.
- Buy One Get One Carnival Game Play: Step right up and claim your prize! Buy one carnival game play in the Park and get the second carnival game play free.
- Buy One Wand and Get a Complimentary Wand: Get a second complimentary wand with the purchase of a regular-priced wand. Valid on select wands only.
- Robe & Wand for $100: Purchase any The Wizarding World of Harry Potter robe and wand (some exclusions apply) for only $100 (typical pricing starts at $139 for Adult Robe and $49 for wand). Items available at the Universal Studios Store and Ollivanders inside the park.
- Save $5 on any Power-Up Band Purchase: Silver Annual Pass and Season Pass Members… Save $5 on any Power-Up Band purchase at participating retail locations inside the theme park and at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.
- Receive Two Complimentary Pass Member Mocktails with Purchase of Two Adult Entrées: Dine at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, VIVO Italian Kitchen, or Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk Hollywood and receive two (2) complimentary mocktails designed specifically for Pass Members when you order two (2) or more adult entrees at regular price. Dine-in only.
- Secret Voodoo Doughnut: Ask about the secret doughnut designed specifically for Pass Members and receive your 15% Pass Member discount when you show your valid Annual or Season Pass.
- Special Milkshake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen: Receive your 15% Pass Member discount on a milkshake designed specifically for Pass Members at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Universal CityWalk Hollywood during Pass Member Appreciation Days. Plus, Platinum and Gold Pass Members will receive their 15% discount on eligible merchandise inside the store.
- Bring a Friend or Family Member for up to $60 off the Front Gate Price on Select Days: Take advantage of a special price on 1-Day General Admission tickets for your friends & family. Must purchase online in advance at www.UniversalPassMember.com.
- Save on a Universal Express Upgrade: Save up to $20 off for a one-day daytime Universal Express upgrade on your Annual or Season Pass. (Not valid on select dates and for Halloween Horror Nights.) Visit the Universal Box Office inside the Park for details.
- Save $100 on a VIP Experience Ticket Upgrade: Save $100 for a one-day daytime VIP Experience ticket upgrade on your valid Annual or Season Pass. To upgrade, must check for same day VIP Experience tour availability at the Front Gate.
- Save on Halloween Horror Nights Tickets: Don’t forget that Pass Members get special pricing on select Halloween Horror Nights tickets.
