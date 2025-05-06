Caroline Schumacher Appointed New President and CEO of Give Kids The World Village
Give Kids the World Village has announced the appointment of its new president and CEO.
What’s Happening:
- Caroline Schumacher, who currently serves as the President & CEO of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation will take on the role of President & CEO at Give Kids The World Village this June.
- This move marks her return to an organization where she spent nearly two decades of her career.
- This transition underscores a steadfast commitment to the vision and values established by hotelier and philanthropist Henri Landwirth, whose pivotal contributions were essential to the founding of both organizations, alongside his esteemed colleagues, the Mercury 7 Astronauts.
- Schumacher, a dedicated and skilled leader in the nonprofit sector, has been at the helm of ASF for six years, guiding the organization through significant advancements in scholarship funding, corporate collaborations, and alumni involvement.
- Her leadership has not only broadened ASF's influence but also solidified its status as a leading advocate for emerging STEM innovators.
- The ASF Executive Committee will commence the search for the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer. Meanwhile, the Board and staff will work to maintain operational continuity and uphold the mission of supporting the United States' most promising Astronaut Scholars.
- At GKTW, Schumacher will lead the nonprofit in its mission to offer free vacations to critically ill children and their families, creating experiences filled with joy, hope, and healing.
- Her selection comes after an extensive national search and underscores the organization’s dedication to strong leadership and compassionate service.
- Henri Landwirth, a Holocaust survivor, played a pivotal role in founding both ASF and GKTW, motivated by his unwavering dedication to service and compassion.
- Schumacher’s leadership within these organizations exemplifies the lasting impact of Landwirth's legacy.
What They're Saying:
- Caroline Schumacher: “It has been an incredible honor to serve the mission of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation and to work alongside these exceptional innovators of tomorrow, pioneering astronauts and the most inspiring leaders in science and space. “I am deeply grateful to the ASF Board of Directors, Board of Trustees, staff, alumni and supporters. Stepping into the role at Give Kids The World feels like coming full circle — honoring Henri Landwirth’s vision in a new way, for a cause that has always been close to my heart."
- Curt Brown, Chairman of the ASF Board of Directors and veteran NASA Astronaut: “We are immensely grateful for Caroline’s strategic leadership. Her dedication to honoring the legacy of our founders — the Mercury 7 Astronauts, Betty Grissom, Dr. William Douglas and Henri Landwirth — while strengthening and expanding the Foundation’s impact has positioned ASF for a strong and vibrant future."
- John Nichols, Chairman of the Board for GKTW: “Caroline brings a deep personal connection to the mission of Give Kids The World and a proven record of innovative leadership. We are thrilled to welcome her as CEO and look forward to the next chapter of transformative growth and impact."
