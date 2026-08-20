Longtime FX and Disney Executive Chuck Saftler to Depart After 32 Years

After more than three decades helping shape FX and Disney’s television strategy, longtime acquisitions executive Chuck Saftler is preparing to leave The Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting that longtime Disney and FX executive Chuck Saftler is leaving the company after 32 years, with his final day in the office set for October 16.

Saftler joined FX in December 1993, seven months before the network launched, and became its longest-tenured employee.

Most recently, he served as Head of Acquisitions for ABC, Disney Kids and Family, FX and National Geographic within Disney's Platform Distribution group.

Saftler said he is not retiring, but is stepping down as he considers his next professional chapter.

Following a transition period, Sean Cocchia, EVP of Global Entertainment Networks, Research and Business Operations, will add Saftler's responsibilities to his role.

During his decades at FX, Saftler rose to President of Program Strategy and Chief Operating Officer of FX Networks and played a major role in shaping the network's acquisition and programming strategies.

One of his biggest deals came in 2013, when FX acquired The Simpsons in an estimated 700 million to 1 billion agreement, then the largest off-network television deal in history.

The deal notably included digital rights to The Simpsons, eventually allowing Disney+ to take over the show's library and make it a major part of the streaming service.

Saftler was also behind notable acquisitions including Two and a Half Men and Mike & Molly and helped develop FX's 10+90 episode model, beginning with Anger Management.

That model standardizes show orders, with an initial 10 episode order of a new series. If those 10 episodes reach certain benchmarks, 90 episodes would automatically be ordered of the series.

Saftler shared the news in a statement.

“Friends and colleagues,

After more than 32 years with Disney, I have made the decision to step down from my role as I consider a new professional chapter.

It’s hard to put into words what these three decades have meant to me. I had the extraordinary opportunity to help build FX from its earliest days and then to take on new leadership roles across Disney Entertainment Television. I’m incredibly proud of what we built, the stories we told and, most of all, the people I had the privilege of doing it with.

I’d like to especially thank John Landgraf, Debra OConnell and Jimmy Zasowski for their support, trust and partnership, and for the many experiences that have shaped my journey at this company.

While it’s never easy to say goodbye to a place that has been such a meaningful part of my life and career, I’m energized by what may come next and to apply the knowledge and experiences that have brought me this far.

Above all, I’m deeply grateful to the extraordinary colleagues, creative partners, and friends who have been part of this incredible journey. It has been a privilege to work alongside each and every one of you. And while I will miss being part of such an exceptional organization, I have immense pride in what we’ve accomplished together and I’m excited to embark on this next phase.

Chuck”

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