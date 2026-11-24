The Walt Disney Company has been undergoing massive internal changes over the last several months, with thousands leaving due to layoffs, and many others retiring, all while many new people are being hired. Now another big change is taking place in Disney's financial division.

What's Happening:

In a filing with the SEC, Disney has announced that Brent A. Woodford, Executive Vice President-Controllership, Financial Planning and Tax and principal accounting officer of The Walt Disney Company, is set to retire.

The filing says Woodford notified the company of his decision to retire on November 23, 2026.

Woodford will remain its principal accounting officer through February 14, 2027.

David L. Haskett will take over that role on February 15, 2027.

Woodford will continue as a Disney employee through June 1, 2027, to support the transition.

Haskett has served as senior controller, corporate controllership since May 2022. Before that, he was vice president and controller for domestic television networks and film and television content beginning in March 2019.

Since Woodford has a key financial role in the company, the change is potentially of interest to anyone invested in or considering investing in the company. SEC rules require Disney to report the retirement of its principal accounting officer.

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