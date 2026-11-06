Former Netflix Exec Emily Feingold is the New VP of Communications at Disney

There have been a lot of layoffs at The Walt Disney Company in recent months, and reports indicate there will be many more before it's all said and done. However, that's not to say that new jobs at Disney aren't also happening, as a former executive at Netflix has found a new home at the House of Mouse.

What's Happening:

The Wrap reports that Emily Feingold, formerly communications head at Netflix, will be taking over as Executive Vice President, Communications, at Disney effective November 9.

She will be replacing David Jefferson, who took the Voluntary Early Retirement Offer (VERO) that Disney offered to many executives earlier this year.

Feingold will report to Paul Roeder, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.

This makes it something of a trade between Disney and Netflix in the communications department. Head of Communications for Disney TV, Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, recently left the company and is now in a new role at Netflix.

Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, recently left the company and is now in a new role at Netflix. Netflix is another company that recently underwent significant layoffs, as all modern entertainment companies are still navigating a changing landscape.

What They're Saying:

Paul Roeder, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer: "Emily is one of the best in the business. She combines sharp instincts, broad experience and the trust and respect of colleagues and journalists alike. She’s led communications through some of the most transformative moments in our industry, and she’ll be a tremendous asset as we head into an exciting chapter for Disney.”

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