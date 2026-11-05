20th Television Publicity Chief Shari Rosenblum to Depart After 26 Years

The longtime communications executive is leaving as part of voluntary early retirement offers extended to longtime Disney employees.

A longtime communications executive at 20th Television is preparing to close a major chapter in her career. Shari Rosenblum, Senior Vice President and Head of Publicity for 20th Television and 20th Television Animation, is departing the studio after 26 years.

What’s Happening:

Rosenblum joined the company when it was still known as 20th Century Fox Television, before The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. She began working under Dana Walden and Gary Newman and most recently assumed her current leadership role in 2022.

Her departure comes as part of voluntary early retirement offers extended to longtime employees earlier this year, according to Variety.

In a note to staff announcing the news, Disney Entertainment Television Publicity Executive Vice President Candice Ashton praised Rosenblum’s contributions to the studio and the relationships she built throughout her career.

“Few people have shaped the voice and reputation of our studio the way [Rosenblum] has. Shari is a consummate pro, and an advocate and champion for so many of our teams and creative partners,” Ashton wrote.

Rosenblum also shared a statement reflecting on her time with the company and the colleagues who helped shape her career.

“I’m moving on from my Disney-Fox career with nothing but extreme gratitude,” Rosenblum said. “I’m grateful to Dana and Gary for taking a chance on an ambitious young publicist over two decades ago, and to the many mentors and champions I’ve had along the way, including Shannon Ryan and Candice Ashton. It’s been a privilege to tell stories for our industry’s top storytellers, especially during this last stretch, with Karey Burke and the incredible executives at 20th TV. I feel beyond fortunate to have worked alongside the most talented and brilliant minds in our industry, and have a deep appreciation for the business of television, the people in it, the shows they make, and the journalists who report on it.”

During her tenure, Rosenblum led hundreds of publicity campaigns spanning streaming, cable, and broadcast television. Her work included major series such as Liz Meriwether’s New Girl, The Dropout, and Furious; Steve Levitan and Chris Lloyd’s Modern Family; Howard Gordon’s Homeland and The Beast in Me; and Percy Jackson and the Olympians, from Jonathan Steinberg, Dan Shotz, and Craig Silverstein. She also worked on multiple Muppets projects, Family Guy, The Simpsons, both versions of Arrested Development, and projects from Dan Fogelman and Liz Heldens.

Beyond her publicity campaigns, Rosenblum earned a reputation as a trusted industry colleague and mentor to public relations professionals across television and entertainment. Her influence extended to executives now working at CBS, FGS Global, Disney Entertainment Television, and Sony Television, among others.

Before joining 20th Television, Rosenblum worked on consumer products campaigns, including licensing programs for Ice Age, Planet of the Apes, and The Simpsons. She began her career in literary publicity, representing books and authors.

Rosenblum has also served on the board of P.S. Arts since 2019 and was a member of the Local 600 International Cinematographers & Publicists Guild from 2005 to 2022. Her work on Homeland earned her the prestigious Maxwell Weinberg Showmanship Award for Television.



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