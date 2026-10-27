Disney+ Strikes Content Deal With U.K.’s Channel 4

Beginning in early 2027, Disney+ subscribers in the U.K. and Ireland will gain access to Channel 4’s live HD channel and hundreds of hours of on-demand programming at no extra cost.

Disney+ is expanding its international programming lineup through a landmark agreement with British broadcaster Channel 4, bringing the network’s live channel and a selection of its on-demand shows to the streaming service in the United Kingdom and Ireland beginning in early 2027.

What’s New:

Described by Disney as one of its most significant global arrangements for bringing local content to its platform, the deal will give Disney+ subscribers access to Channel 4’s linear high-definition television channel, alongside hundreds of hours of scripted and unscripted programming, according to Variety.

The new offering will appear in a dedicated Channel 4-branded section of Disney+ and will be included at no additional cost to existing subscribers.

The agreement will also make select Channel 4 programs available on Disney+ on the same day they are released through Channel 4. Subscribers can expect multiple new shows each year, including the drama Maya, starring Bella Ramsey; the comedy Stepping Up, featuring Denise Welch; and the reality competition format Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The partnership is intended to give Channel 4 programming a wider audience while adding more locally produced entertainment to Disney+’s library. Under the agreement, viewers will be able to access both Channel 4’s main television channel and additional on-demand content through the streaming platform.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Disney+ to give audiences even more ways to discover and enjoy Channel 4’s brilliant shows,” said Priya Dogra, Channel 4 chief executive. “Channel 4 is home to some of the UK and Ireland’s most talked about and trusted programming, and this new service will help those shows reach viewers in new places. This exciting step shows how collaboration between broadcasters and streamers can create more choice and value for audiences.”

Adam Smith, chairman of direct-to-consumer at Disney Entertainment, also highlighted the importance of partnerships with local broadcasters as Disney+ continues to develop its international content offerings.

“Local broadcaster partnerships are very important as we build our content libraries and serve fans around the world,” Smith said. “Channel 4 has created shows with strong appeal to audiences in the UK and Ireland, and we’re excited to bring some of those favorites to Disney+. This agreement is the latest example of our global strategy, pairing high-quality local programming and cultural relevance with a complementary audience and more personalized streaming experience on Disney+.”

The Channel 4 agreement follows a broader industry trend of streaming services partnering with established broadcasters to expand their programming libraries and reach new audiences. Disney previously struck a content-sharing arrangement with ITVX in the U.K., while other streaming platforms have pursued similar partnerships in international markets.

For Disney+, the deal represents another step in expanding its regional offerings beyond its established catalog of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and other entertainment brands. For Channel 4, the partnership creates an additional way for audiences in the U.K. and Ireland to discover its programming.

The Channel 4 service is scheduled to launch on Disney+ in early 2027. Further details about the full programming lineup and launch plans have yet to be announced.

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