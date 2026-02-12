Disney and California Reach Settlement Over Alleged Violations of the California Consumer Privacy Act

The settlement stems from a 2024 investigations into streaming service data collection.

Disney and the state of California have reached a settlement resolving the media giant's alleged violation of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a $2.75 million settlement with The Walt Disney Company over alleged violations of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

The investigation found Disney failed to fully honor consumers’ requests to opt out of the sale or sharing of their personal data across devices and streaming services linked to their accounts.

Under the settlement, Disney must pay civil penalties and implement opt-out mechanisms that completely stop the sale or sharing of personal information.

The investigation began in January 2024 as part of a large-scale probe into major streaming services for potential CCPA violations.

Investigators determined that Disney’s opt-out processes contained gaps that allowed continued data selling or sharing.

Opt-out toggles on Disney websites and apps often applied only to a specific streaming service or device, not a user’s entire account.

Disney’s webform stopped data sharing through its own advertising platform but allowed continued sharing with certain third-party ad-tech companies embedded on its platforms.

Some connected TV apps lacked in-app opt-out options and directed users to the webform, which did not fully halt data sharing.

Global Privacy Control (GPC) signals were limited to individual devices, even when users were logged into their accounts.

The CCPA grants California consumers the right to know how businesses collect and share their data and to request that businesses stop selling or sharing it.

This settlement marks the seventh CCPA enforcement action under Bonta, following settlements with companies including Sephora, DoorDash, Jam City, Sling TV, Healthline.com, and Tilting Point Media.

The Attorney General’s office continues investigative sweeps to monitor compliance with California’s privacy law.

No matter how you feel about Disney or its product, it is important that we have transparency and options when it comes to the sale of personal data.

Back in September of 2025, Disney reached a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over “Made for Kids” content not being correctly labeled, allowing data collection without parental consent.

However, Disney was quick to acknowledge where they had fallen short, implementing new procedures to follow the guidelines of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

