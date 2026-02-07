Incoming Disney President and CCO Dana Walden Celebrates 800 Episodes of "The Simpsons"
While the episode aired back in December, a celebration with the creatives was held just last night.
Newly appointed President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Dana Walden, recently celebrated the milestone 800th episode of The Simpsons alongside the show’s creatives.
What’s Happening:
- It’s been a busy week for Dana Walden, the current Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, who will soon be taking on the role of President and CCO of Disney – alongside Josh D'Amaro as the new CEO.
- Last night, Walden attended a celebratory screening of The Simpsons’ 800th episode, alongside creatives such as Jim Brooks, Matt Groening, and Matt Selman.
- Prior to her time at Disney, Walden was the Chairman & CEO of Fox Television Group, where she ran Fox’s broadcast network and studio operations – which, of course, included The Simpsons.
- She has referenced her work on animated series including The Simpsons as part of her career in supporting and championing hit TV programming.
- Walden also shared that she met her husband Matt at the The Simpsons’ 100th episode party, 32 years ago.
- The 800th episode has actually already aired on Fox, back in December. Be sure to check out Mike’s recap of the milestone episode.
