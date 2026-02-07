Incoming Disney President and CCO Dana Walden Celebrates 800 Episodes of "The Simpsons"

Newly appointed President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Dana Walden, recently celebrated the milestone 800th episode of The Simpsons alongside the show’s creatives.

Prior to her time at Disney, Walden was the Chairman & CEO of Fox Television Group, where she ran Fox’s broadcast network and studio operations – which, of course, included The Simpsons.

She has referenced her work on animated series including The Simpsons as part of her career in supporting and championing hit TV programming.