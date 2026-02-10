Tricia Wood Moves from Paramount Pictures to Walt Disney Studios as Casting EVP
Wood will oversee Disney's casting strategy across their various live-action divisions.
Walt Disney Studios has hired Tricia Wood as Executive Vice President and Head of Casting.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports on the hiring of Tricia Wood as EVP & Head of Casting, moving from her prior home of Paramount Pictures, where she has worked since 2020 overseeing casting across the studio’s feature film slate.
- Wood will report to David Greenbaum, President of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios and she will partner closely with studio leadership and filmmakers to guide casting strategy across Disney's live action division, in addition to 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures.
- Prior to her executive tenure, Wood built an independent casting career alongside longtime collaborator Deborah Aquila, with whom she cast several commercially successful films over two decades.
- Some of Wood's credits include such popular films as Twilight, La La Land, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and the Academy Award–winning CODA.
- Wood’s casting has sparked major franchises, spotlighted breakout talent, and brought together ensembles that seamlessly mix star power with emerging voices.
There's a Great Big Beautiful D'Amaro:
- Earlier this week, it was announced that Josh D’Amaro will become the next Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company.
- Current Disney CEO Bob Iger and D'Amaro spent a morning at Disneyland celebrating D'Amaro's appointment to the coveted position.
- Iger and D'Amaro sat down together for a wide-ranging interview with ABC News' David Muir, which marked the first time the two spoke together publicly since the announcement.
- Our own Ben Breitbart even had a chance to chat with D'Amaro about how he plans to stay connected to fans even after he takes on a bigger role at Disney.