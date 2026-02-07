Bob Iger and Josh D'Amaro Celebrate D'Amaro's Appointment as CEO at The Happiest Place on Earth

Current Disney CEO Bob Iger and incoming CEO Josh D'Amaro spent Friday morning at Disneyland celebrating D'Amaro's appointment to the coveted position.

What's Happening:

As Iger aptly put it, "I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Josh’s appointment!"

Earlier this week, it was announced that Josh D’Amaro will become the next Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

He will take over the role effective at the upcoming Annual Meeting on March 18, 2026.

Meanwhile, Dana Walden (current Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment) has been named President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company.