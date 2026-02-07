Bob Iger and Josh D'Amaro Celebrate D'Amaro's Appointment as CEO at The Happiest Place on Earth
Where better to celebrate than at Disneyland!?
Current Disney CEO Bob Iger and incoming CEO Josh D'Amaro spent Friday morning at Disneyland celebrating D'Amaro's appointment to the coveted position.
What's Happening:
- On his Instagram account, outgoing CEO Bob Iger shared that he spent a morning at Disneyland with Josh D'Amaro, the new CEO of The Walt Disney Company.
- As Iger aptly put it, "I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Josh’s appointment!"
- D'Amaro also shared a series of photos of he and Iger at Disneyland on his Instagram.
- Earlier this week, it was announced that Josh D’Amaro will become the next Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company.
- He will take over the role effective at the upcoming Annual Meeting on March 18, 2026.
- Meanwhile, Dana Walden (current Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment) has been named President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company.
- After March 18, Bob Iger will remain on as a Senior Advisor and a member of the Disney Board until his retirement from the company on December 31, 2026.
- Former CEO Michael Eisner offered his congratulations to D'Amaro, complimenting the Disney Board "for making such a wise pick."
- Iger and D'Amaro sat down together for a wide-ranging interview with ABC News' David Muir, which marked the first time the two spoke together publicly since the announcement.
- Our own Ben Breitbart even had a chance to chat with D'Amaro about how he plans to stay connected to fans even after he takes on a bigger role at Disney.
