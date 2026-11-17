Many fans of The Walt Disney Company are also stockholders in the company. While being a fan often means spending money on Disney, stockholders are getting something back in the form of a newly announced dividend.

What's Happening:

As part of today's earnings report from the Walt Disney Company, a cash dividend has been announced for the year.

Disney’s Board of Directors has declared a $2.00-per-share dividend, a 33% increase over the $1.50 per share paid during fiscal 2026.

The dividend will be paid in two $1.00-per-share installments: Shareholders of record on December 16, 2026, will receive the first payment on January 22, 2027. Shareholders of record on June 11, 2027, will receive the second payment on July 13, 2027.

The previous dividend was paid in two installments of $0.75 per share. As Laughing Place previously reported, Disney declared a $1.00-per-share dividend in December 2024.

The announcement accompanied Disney’s fiscal 2026 earnings release, in which the company also said it is targeting approximately $9 billion in share repurchases in fiscal 2027.

Dividends were a regular occurrence for Disney stockholders for years, though they disappeared following the economic uncertainty of the global pandemic. While there was some question about whether they would return, Disney's continued success is, in part, shown through the dividends.

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