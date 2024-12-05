The Walt Disney Company Announces Cash Dividend Of $1 Per Share

This is a 33% increase from the $0.75 per share for fiscal year 2024.
The Walt Disney Company has announced a cash dividend of $1 for each share.

 

What’s Happening:

  • The Board of Directors of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has announced a cash dividend of $1 per share.
  • This marks a 33% rise from the $0.75 per share distributed to shareholders in fiscal year 2024.
  • The dividend will be distributed in two payments of $0.50 per share, based on the specified record and payment dates.
    • Record Dates: December 16, 2024, June 24, 2025
    • Payable Dates January 16, 2025, July 23, 2025

What They’re Saying:

  • Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company: “It’s been a highly successful year for The Walt Disney Company, stemming from the extensive strategic work across the company to improve quality, innovation, efficiency, and value creation. With the company operating from a renewed position of strength, we are pleased to increase the dividend for shareholders while continuing to invest for the future and drive sustained growth through Disney’s world-class portfolio of assets.”

