“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 3rd

Barely Necessities Episode 197 – December 3, 2024

Save Up to 30% at Disney Store on Cyber Monday

We made it through Black Friday and now at long last Cyber Monday has arrived. Disney Store has hundreds of magical gifts for the holiday season and beyond and today’s the day to shop as guest can score discounts up to 30% Off with speciality tiered savings.

Disney Store Heads to the Pride Lands with New Plush Inspired by "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Everyone is getting ready for the debut of Mufasa: The Lion King including Disney Store. Today, fans of The Lion King can bring home new merchandise inspired by Disney’s prequel film that tells the story of young Mufasa before he became Simba’s dad.

Figment's Holiday Sweater Finally Available to Purchase at EPCOT

Fans have been clamoring for their own version of Figment’s holiday sweater for quite some time, and Disney has finally answered their call with a new merchandise item that is sure to sell out quickly.

Photos: New Merchandise Arrives for EPCOT's International Festival of the Holidays

With the return of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (now through December 30th) comes a number of new merchandise items to mark the occasion. Perfect for winter wear and all the fun festivities, most of these items were seen at the Creations Shop in World Celebration at EPCOT, but will likely appear in other areas of the park as well.

Photos: 2025 Merchandise Begins to Appear at Walt Disney World

Now through January 1st, 2025, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can spend some time participating in the Chip & Dale Ornament Trail – a scavenger hunt of sorts where participants must find characters hidden on ornaments throughout the Downtown Disney District.

Limited Edition Tiana Doll Debuts at Disney Store

Princess Tiana has had an extraordinary year with the launch of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Along with her starring role in the attraction, her new look is coming to fans in an all new way: as a limited edition doll!

Ahhhhh! RSVLTS Has Launched a "Home Alone" Collection!

Ever since its debut 34 years ago, Home Alone became an instant classic thanks to its smart dialogue, iconic moments, and incredible cast. Now our pals at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) are honoring the film through apparel and accessories that you definitely won’t be leaving at home.

Photos: Explore Universal Studios Hollywood's New Epic Universe Pop-Up

Next year, Universal Orlando Resort is opening the brand new Epic Universe theme park. Across the country at Universal Studios Hollywood, CityWalk is celebrating the celestial and monumental addition with a new pop-up store.

Toy Review – Hot Toys Mantis Sixth Scale Figure

The Mantis figure has been a particularly long awaited one. After all, this is a character introduced into the MCU seven years ago in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and who first had a Hot Toys figure teased with a prototype on display way back at Comic-Con 2019 – except at that point, she was going to be part of the Avengers: Endgame line. So after all this time, was she worth the wait? Eric says “absolutely, as this is a really cool figure that is a terrific representation of her onscreen counterpart, albeit with some quibbles.”

Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi & 212th Clone Trooper 2-Pack for Gift the Galaxy Week 3

We’re up to Week 3 of Hasbro’s Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy announcements for the 2024 holiday season, and this time the popular toy company has revealed a new action figure 2-pack coming to The Black Series from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

Photos: Nostalgic Drinkware Celebrating Disney's Hollywood Studios Icons Appears on Store Shelves

​​Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios can get their hands on two fun souvenir pieces of drinkware that celebrate some of the park’s iconography (whether or not it still exists at the park).

Photos: The Ornaments and Fun of Chip & Dale's Ornament Trail in Disneyland's Downtown Disney District

Limited Release “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” 70th Anniversary Pin Now Available at Disney Store

Celebrate the 70th anniversary of Walt Disney's legendary live action film, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, with this exclusive limited release 3D pin, which features an antiqued brass finish and a glass dome.

Hot Toys Celebrates 10 Years of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" with New Captain America (Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure

Celebrating 10 years of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Hot Toys has unveiled their new Captain America (Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure. The detailed collectible features a hand painted face sculpt designed to look like Chris Evans appearance as Steve Rogers.

4K Review: Marvel's "Hawkeye" Reveals Almost a Full Episode-Worth of Deleted Scenes on Disc

With the December 3rd home video release of Hawkeye, Phase 4 of the MCU gets one step closer to being fully collectible on physical media. If it were not for the fine print, you wouldn’t know that this third wave of Disney+ originals from Marvel and Lucasfilm had changed distributors (now released via Sony Pictures Home Entertainment), which adds to the collectible nature of the line. And like the release of Moon Knight, “The Complete First Season” branding gives fans reason to hope that a second season is in the works.

4K Review: "Loki" Season 2 – A Spectacular Multiverse Finale in Stunning UHD

Season 2 of Loki completes the series on 4K Ultra-HD. Released as part of the third wave of Marvel Disney+ originals on physical media, the second and final season arrives just a little over a year after its streaming debut. And with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) featured in the summer blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, both seasons of Loki are a must-watch for moviegoers who want to fully understand the mysterious organization.

Star Wars action figure collectors are going to have a lot to be excited about over the next six weeks, as today Hasbro Pulse announced it will be making weekly reveals for Star Wars: The Black Series and The Vintage Collection in conjunction with Lucasfilm’s Gift the Galaxy merchandise campaign this holiday season.

Join the Dark Side With This Darth Sidious Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Now Available at Disney Store

This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed replica of Darth Sidious's weapon, obtained directly from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Featuring a distinctive two-tone design, it produces sound effects and emits a red glow when combined with one of the separately sold Lightsaber Blades.

