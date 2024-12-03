Limited Release “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” 70th Anniversary Pin Now Available at Disney Store

This is celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Walt Disney's “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” which was released in 1954.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Walt Disney's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea with this exclusive limited edition 3D pin, available now at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

  • Celebrate the 70th anniversary of Walt Disney's legendary live action film, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, with this exclusive limited release 3D pin, which features an antiqued brass finish and a glass dome.
  • You can purchase this pin now for $17.99.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea 70th Anniversary Pin $17.99

More Disney Store News:

Planning a Trip?:

  • Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel  to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy