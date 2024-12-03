Limited Release “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” 70th Anniversary Pin Now Available at Disney Store

Celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Walt Disney's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea with this exclusive limited edition 3D pin, available now at Disney Store.
- Celebrate the 70th anniversary of Walt Disney's legendary live action film, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, with this exclusive limited release 3D pin, which features an antiqued brass finish and a glass dome.
- You can purchase this pin now for $17.99.
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea 70th Anniversary Pin $17.99
