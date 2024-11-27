It’s a Surprise With “The Lion King” Laughing Mystery Pin Blind Pack Available at Disney Store

If you're a pin collector and a fan of The Lion King, you won't want to pass this up. This mystery pin blind pack now available at Disney Store contains two randomly selected pins from a collection of eight unique designs inspired by The Lion King.

What’s Happening:

Each box includes two randomly chosen pins from a total of eight designs in The Lion King Laughing series.

The series features characters such as Simba, Mufasa, Timon, Pumbaa, Scar, Zazu, Rafiki, and Ed.

The series features characters such as Simba, Mufasa, Timon, Pumbaa, Scar, Zazu, Rafiki, and Ed.

The pins have a nickel finish and are marked with Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamps, along with Mickey icon pin backs.

This collection commemorates the 30th anniversary of Disney's The Lion King , originally released in 1994.

This collection commemorates the 30th anniversary of Disney's The Lion King, originally released in 1994. Note that specific designs cannot be requested. All sales are final, and this item is not eligible for refunds, exchanges, or returns.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The Lion King Laughing Mystery Pin Blind Pack $19.99

