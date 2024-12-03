Limited Edition Tiana Doll Debuts at Disney Store December 4th

A special limited edition Tiana doll will be available at Disney Store starting December 4.
What’s Happening:
- Princess Tiana has had an extraordinary year with the launch of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.
- Now this limited edition Tiana doll will be available on the Disney Store website starting December 4 at 8 AM PT.
- The dress showcases a ruffled skirt and cape, enhanced by a beautifully embellished jeweled look.
- She completes her look with gold heels, a green and gold necklace, and a golden crown.
- Check out the preview that Disney Store shared on their Instagram page.
