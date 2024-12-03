4K Review: “Loki” Season 2 – A Spectacular Multiverse Finale in Stunning UHD

Season 2 of Loki completes the series on 4K Ultra-HD. Released as part of the third wave of Marvel Disney+ originals on physical media, the second and final season arrives just a little over a year after its streaming debut. And with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) featured in the summer blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, both seasons of Loki are a must-watch for moviegoers who want to fully understand the mysterious organization.

In Loki Season 2, the God of Mischief finds himself at the center of a cosmic crisis, with the fate of the multiverse hanging in the balance. Teaming up with familiar allies, Loki navigates complex timelines, uncovers hidden truths about the TVA, and confronts the consequences of choices made across time. As the chaos escalates, he must embrace his unique abilities and decide what truly matters in his quest to bring order to a fractured reality. The season delivers high-stakes action, emotional depth, and a profound exploration of destiny and identity.

With the first season of Loki ending on a cliffhanger, Marvel collectors will be excited to complete the series on home video. Attila Szarka’s cohesive SteelBook art unifies the two seasons, heightening the sense of collectability across the line. And with an assortment of exclusive bonus features, there’s icing on the cake.

Bonus Features

Disc 1

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 (58:05) — Join the cast and crew of Loki Season 2 as they pull back the curtain on Loki’s Iatest MCU adventure.

Disc 2

Loki Through Time (6:15) — Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series.

Gag Reel (1:46) — Take a look at some of the fun moments on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 2.

Deleted/Extended Scenes (5:02) What Would You Like? (2:08) — Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citidel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonalds in 1982. Key Lime Break (1:47) — Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom. Roll Call (0:53) — Loki names off all the people who have spoken ill of him in the past, including a few recognizable names. Mobius tries to comfort him.



Video

The 4K UHD presentation of Loki The Complete Second Season impresses with its HEVC / H.265 encoded 2160p transfer in a 2.20:1 aspect ratio, slightly differing from the broadcast version. HDR10 and Dolby Vision technologies bring out a richly nuanced color palette, with vibrant purples in scenes featuring He Who Remains, golden hues within the TVA, and subtle teals in Ouroboros’s basement lair. The fine detail is exceptional, highlighting practical sets, intricate costumes, and CGI, especially during Loki’s visually stunning time-slipping transformations.

Audio

The Dolby Atmos audio track of Loki The Complete Second Season delivers an immersive and dynamic listening experience. From the chaos of Loki’s initial encounters with Mobius to the intense soundscapes of branching timelines, the mix makes full use of side, rear, and overhead channels. Dialogue remains crisp and clear throughout, while ambient sounds and whimsical effects, like the unsettling noises accompanying Loki’s time slipping, envelop the viewer. The track’s clever spatial placement brings depth to every episode, ensuring an engaging and cinematic audio performance. Additional audio options include English 2.0 Descriptive Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital tracks.

Packaging & Design

Loki Season 2 Collector’s Edition comes in SteelBook packaging, with discs held on individual spindles on the backside of the interior. The 4K discs feature green ink with character silhouettes. The only insert is a package of three art cards, a physical collectible. The menu for both discs features animated concept art of Loki set to score.

Final Thoughts

The Loki Season 2 4K Ultra-HD SteelBook release is a fitting send-off for the God of Mischief's MCU journey, blending a high-quality presentation with collector-worthy packaging and thoughtful bonus content. Fans of the series and Marvel enthusiasts alike will appreciate the exceptional video and audio quality, which bring the TVA's visually rich world and Loki's time-slipping adventures to life with stunning detail and immersive sound. The cohesive SteelBook design, complemented by collectible art cards, ensures the release is as beautiful on the shelf as it is on screen. With bonus features that offer a deeper dive into the making of the series and fun moments with the cast, this release stands out as a definitive edition. Whether you’re revisiting the multiverse chaos or exploring it for the first time, Loki Season 2 is a must-have addition for fans and collectors.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)