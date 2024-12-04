4K Review: The Force is Strong with Physical Release of “Ahsoka” Season 1

Having made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano lept out of the animated world and into our own. After another appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, the Jedi Togruta received her own streaming series on Disney+ last fall, Ahsoka, and now it’s available on physical media for the first time on 4K Ultra-HD. Paired with exclusive bonus features, including two audio commentaries, fans can go behind the scenes of the series for the first time.

In Ahsoka, the former Jedi Knight embarks on a perilous mission to stop a powerful threat that could reshape the galaxy's fragile peace. Alongside allies old and new, Ahsoka faces dangerous adversaries and uncovers ancient mysteries while grappling with her own legacy. With the fate of the galaxy hanging in the balance, she must rely on her training, her team, and her resolve to navigate an adventure filled with intrigue, action, and hope.

For fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, the exclusive featurettes dive into translating those characters and worlds to live-action and continuing the stories established in the hit animated series. Disney+ didn’t produce a behind-the-scenes documentary for this series, and as a result, the bonus features here feel all the more valuable.

Bonus Features

Disc 1

Ahsoka: Legacy (10:30) — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka's live-action series.

Path of the Apprentice (10:13) — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds.

Ghosts of the Past (12:27) — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka's allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper.

Darkness Rising (11:54) — Uncover the secrets of Ahsoka's foes.

Disc 2

Audio Commentaries Part 5: “Shadow Warrior” with Audio Commentary by Dave Filoni (49:55) Part 8: “The Jedi, The Witch and the Warlord” with Audio Commentary by Dave Filoni



Video

Presented in 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and HDR, the series boasts a 2160p transfer with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Captured with the Arri Alexa LF and finished at 4K, the visuals feature a unique grading approach, evolving from muted, near-monochrome tones in early episodes to a richer and more vibrant color palette as the series progresses. Fine details are consistently sharp, from the intricate texturing of Ahsoka and Hera’s lekku to the seamless integration of CGI with practical effects, enhanced by the use of LED background technology. The muted but deep color saturation showcases the series' aesthetic depth, and the video quality highlights the well-executed special effects.

Audio

The Dolby Atmos track offers an immersive experience, with sound effects like lightsabers and spacecraft engaging the side, rear, and overhead channels effectively. Battle sequences, flying scenes, and even subtler moments like spacecraft landings create a dynamic soundstage. Dialogue is consistently clear, complemented by David Tennant’s excellent voice work as Huyang. The score is balanced beneath the dialogue and effects, creating a cohesive audio mix. Additional audio options include a 2.0 Descriptive Audio, plus French and Spanish 5.1.

Packaging & Design

Ahsoka Season 1 comes in SteelBook packaging with artwork by Attila Szarka, matching the previous Star Wars series releases. Layered disc holders on one side of the interior house the discs, which assign a solid gray color with missing ink that creates silhouettes of Ahsoka and Sabine. The menus feature a cycle of concept art set to score from the series. The only insert is a sealed trio of concept art cards exclusive to this set.

Final Thoughts

Ahsoka: The Complete First Season is a must-have for Star Wars fans, especially those who have followed the character’s evolution from animation to live-action. This 4K Ultra-HD release not only showcases the series' breathtaking visuals and immersive sound design but also offers a deeper appreciation for the storytelling through its exclusive bonus features. With insightful featurettes and two engaging audio commentaries by Dave Filoni, the set fills a void left by the lack of a behind-the-scenes documentary on Disney+. The SteelBook packaging and concept art cards add a collectible touch, making this release a standout addition to any Star Wars collection. Whether you're revisiting the series or experiencing it for the first time, this release offers an impressive way to journey back into the galaxy far, far away.

