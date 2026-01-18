Behind the Magic: Jason Recher, Disney VP of Segment Content Creation and Digital Integration, Shares His Work Experiences in New Interview

Recher previously worked for the George W. Bush administration.

Get a look behind one of Disney’s biggest executives in a recent interview he did with alma mater St. John’s Prep.

What’s Happening:

Jason Recher, Disney’s Vice President of Segment Content Creation and Digital Integration, has had an illustrious career after leaving high school.

Before starting his career at the House of Mouse, Recher served as a Special Assistant and Trip Director for former President George W. Bush.

While he has plenty of stories of his own, his work at Disney requires him to prioritize the amazing storytelling Disney is known for.

In a special interview, Recher spoke with his former high school St. John’s Prep about what it is like working for The Walt Disney Company.

Leading a team of technologists, graphic designers, communicators, publicists, and event planners, Recher’s role is all about inspiring people to visit Disney Parks.

While that may seem like a normal corporate marketing job, Recher’s drive comes from more than just attendance numbers.

Just like anywhere in The Walt Disney Company, Recher’s job is about upholding the legacy of Disney.

Throughout the interview he shares a bit about what sectors of The Walt Disney Company he gets to work with, all of which fall under the Disney Experiences umbrella.

He also shares information about the changing tides of media consumption, and the role Disney plays in finding an audience through social media.

In his wide range of experience, he shares “on paper these jobs are in different fields, but in reality, it’s all about storytelling. One of the things I love about working at Disney is we have these amazing rides and we have these characters, but what keeps us fueled are the stories that families formulate when they visit and pass down from generation to generation.”

It’s always cool to get an inside look at how executives at The Walt Disney Company honor the ever changing landscape of the entertainment industry while still holding on and honoring the roots of where the company began.

You can read the interview on St. John Prep’s official website.

