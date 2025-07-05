Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 18 – Hong Kong Disneyland's Milestone, Walmart vs. Disney, and the Cast of "Zombies 4"
The latest episode has arrived.
It’s time for another episode of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast.
In Episode 18, we discuss:
- Hong Kong Disneyland’s big 20th anniversary milestone.
- How the Walmart Museum’s celebration of its founder relates to a new Disneyland attraction.
- Bands coming to the 2025 Eat to the Beat Concert Series.
- The reopening of Test Track’s impact on Lightning Lane Multi Pass at EPCOT.
- Casting news for Disney Legend Jon Favreau's Oswald the Lucky Rabbit project.
- And more.
Plus, Alex talks with the cast of Zombies 4, including Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Mekonnen Knife, Julian Lerner, and Swayam Bhatia.
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!
