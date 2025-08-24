Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 19 – The Return of Paramount Parks?, the Disney Lorcana Flywheel, and Stephanie Shuster of WDW Magazine
After a too-long break, the latest episode is here!
At long last, a new episode of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast has arrived.
In Episode 19, we discuss:
- The potential for a Paramount Parks redux.
- How Disney Lorcana fits into the Disney flywheel.
- New Disney Villains scents coming to Bath & Body Works.
- Steve Martin filming at Disneyland on his birthday.
- Marvel Zombies coming to Disney+ sooner than expected.
- Some Disney marketing exec updates.
- And more.
Plus, Stephanie Shuster of WDW Magazine joins us to discuss her Disney origin story, her recent experience in Papenburg, Germany, and much more.
