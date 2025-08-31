Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 20 – Lessons from "KPop Demon Hunters," a Disney Nomenclature Dilemma, and Scott Gustin
Another new episode of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast is here!
In Episode 20, we discuss:
- What lessons we can learn from the success of KPop Demon Hunters
- Disney’s latest nomenclature dilemma (and how to fix it).
- Changes coming to Disneyland Paris’s Ratatouille ride.
- The return of Imagineer That! with Tom Morrow 2.0.
- More details about Tokyo DisneySeas’s 25th anniversary celebration.
- And more.
Plus, Scott Gustin joins us to discuss the recent Walt Disney World Play ‘n’ Preview event as well as Destination D23 and more.
