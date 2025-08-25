Get Ready to Shine! New Details Announced for Tokyo DisneySea's 25th Anniversary "Sparkling Jubilee" Celebration
Get ready to celebrate Tokyo DisneySea's 25th anniversary with this dazzling celebration.
Tokyo DisneySea Resort has unveiled details for its 25th anniversary celebration, including new entertainment offerings to ring in the jubilee.
What’s Happening:
- The Tokyo DisneySea 25th “Sparkling Jubilee" special event will be presented from April 15, 2026 to March 31, 2027, and will celebrate the park’s sparkling stories that will continue to shine for years to come.
- This anniversary event will revolve around the signature color “Jubilee Blue", inspired by the beauty of the seas at Tokyo DisneySea.
- “Jubilee Blue" decorations will adorn the park along with sparkling lighting moments and atmosphere projections in the evenings at select locations.
- DisneySea always has great, creative merchandise, and this celebration is no exception! Special merchandise decorated in “Jubilee Blue," including the “Jubilee Badge," and Duffy and Friends merchandise themed to the 25th anniversary will be available at locations throughout the park.
- One of the entertainment offerings coming to the jubilee is Dance The Globe!, at Waterfront Park in the American Waterfront section of the park.
- The show revolves around Mickey Mouse as he invites his friends to celebrate rich cultures and vibrant entertainment, with a festival to showcase a variety of dance and music styles from countries near and far. The show also features special appearances by Rapunzel from Tangled, Hiro from Big Hero 6, and the Tokyo DisneySea debut of Mirabel from Encanto. In the finale of the show, Mickey and his friends will be appearing in brand new special outfits themed to the event.
- Along with “Jubilee Blue" decorations, DisneySea AquaSphere at the park’s entrance and Passaggio MiraCosta will be adorned in a vibrant display of anniversary decorations, immersing guests in the celebratory atmosphere from the moment they enter the park.
- When night falls, the walls of Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta in Mediterranean Harbor will be transformed with a special image projection accompanied by the theme song of the 25th anniversary.
- Running during the celebration, Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival invites guests on a culinary journey. Guests can also enjoy special menu items at restaurants decked out for the festivities, and food wagons available only during the 25th anniversary period.
