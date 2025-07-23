Tokyo Disney Resort's Magical Drone Show Returns to Light Up Festivals Across Japan
The magic of Disney “reaches for the stars” as an impressive drone show once again returns to tour Japan.
Tokyo Disney Resort is once again hitting the road across Japan to launch a special drone show at fireworks festivals across the country.
What’s Happening:
- The Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed plans for a spectacular traveling drone show called “Tokyo Disney Resort Special Drone Show - Magic in the Air."
- This will be an updated version of a show introduced two years ago, with iterations celebrating the resort’s 40th anniversary and the opening of Fantasy Springs.
- The 15-minute extravaganza will feature approximately 1,500 drones in simultaneous flight.
- Mickey Mouse will welcome guests to the spectacular, followed by scenes inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Aladdin.
- This special drone show will also feature popular Disney music, accompanied by scenes themed to the three areas of Fantasy Springs: Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel's Forest and Peter Pan's Never Land.
- “Tokyo Disney Resort Special Drone Show - Magic in the Air" will make two stops next month, first at The 109th Ashikaga Fireworks Festival in Ashikaga City, Tochigi on August 2nd, and then at the 32nd Akagawa Fireworks Festival in Tsuruoka City, Yamagata on August 16th.
More from Tokyo Disney Resort:
- A new stage show, Dreams Take Flight, has debuted at the Hangar Stage in Tokyo DisneySea, and we have some photos of the new show from its first performance.
- The Tokyo Disney Resort is getting ready to celebrate the spookiest time of the year with the return of Disney Halloween, from September 17th through October 31st. Check out all the new offerings and returning favorites.
- Looking to cool off this summer at Tokyo Disney Resort? You’ll definitely want to check out all the fun of the Summer Cool-Off event!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com