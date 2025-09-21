Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 21 – Disney's Embrace of Its History, D23's Last Stand?, and Gavin Doyle of Mickey Visit
If D23 does stick around, they should write a theme song to the tune of "Pink Pony Club" — that should help.
A brand new episode of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast is here!
In Episode 21 (which we recorded on September 16), we discuss:
- Disney embracing its history.
- The odd place that D23 now occupies.
- Hong Kong Disneyland’s upcoming special events.
- The delay of the Disney Adventure.
- EPCOT celebrating the 21st night of September.
- And more.
Plus, Gavin Doyle of Mickey Visit joins to recap Destination D23 and beyond.
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!
