Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 23 – Who Will Buy WB?, Ticket Price Discrimination, and Patrick Warburton
Soon you will be airborne.
It feels like an Arby's night... but it's actually just time for a new episode of the Laughing Place "On Balance" Podcast!
In Episode 23, we discuss:
- The possible sale of Warner Bros. Discover to Disney rivals.
- How Disney can utilize more price discrimination.
- A new round of Disneyland After Dark events coming in 2026.
- Trent Correy reportedly boarding Frozen 3.
- Moana's new trailer attracts big viewership.
- Chadwick Boseman gains a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- The Disney Destiny sets off on its maiden voyage.
- And more.
Plus, Benji chats with Patrick Warburton about Zootopia 2, his role in Soarin', and much more.
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!
