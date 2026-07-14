The Walt Disney Company Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Financial 2026 Results Call
The live webcast will take place in early August.
The Walt Disney Company has announced their Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results call for early August.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company will host a live webcast to discuss the fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results.
- The call will take place on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT.
- Disney will release results before the opening of regular trading on August 5, 2026 and will also post earnings materials at www.disney.com/investors.
- To access the webcast, visit www.disney.com/investors.
- The webcast will be archived for those wishing to see it after it takes place.
- You can look back at Laughing Place's Live Blog from the second quarter earnings call in May, along with Ben Breitbart's analysis on how that call found Josh D'Amaro setting a different tone in the wake of him taking over as CEO.
Potential Topics:
- The call comes in the wake of Disney having a summer movie run with some wildly varied box office results that are likely topics, including the huge success of Toy Story 5 and The Devil Wears Prada 2 and the disappointing results for The Mandalorian and Grogu and Moana.
- The status and growth of Disney+ are a potential topic, on the heels of a recent report that the company was pondering launching a free tier for the streaming service.
- On the Disney Parks side, we'll see if any updates are provided for upcoming lands and attractions like the Coco attraction at Disney California Adventure or the Monstropolis land at Disney's Hollywood Studios, while there could be mention of Joe Schott's impending appointment as the new Walt Disney World President.
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