Walt Disney Company Issues Cease & Desist Warning Against character.ai Chatbot Over Copyrighted Characters

There’s more turmoil this week in the world of artificial intelligence when it comes to the usage of copyrighted materials, thanks to a cease-and-desist letter of warning sent by The Walt Disney Company to the chatbot service known as character.ai.

Apparently the character.ai chatbot service makes use of Disney-owned characters from the company’s classic animated films to those from Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel, and Star Wars.

Not only is Disney concerned with the financial impact of this unauthorized usage of these characters, but the company is also looking after the ways in which this usage corrupts the Disney brand and its young followers, such as through conversations with children on the character.ai service.

In response to Disney’s letter, a representative from character.ai has stated that all copyrighted Disney characters have been removed from the service, though the company has insisted that all characters on the platform are generated by its users.

Disney’s cease-and-desist letter (via Axios ): “In sum, Character.ai chose to systematically reproduce, monetize, and exploit Disney's characters, that are protected by copyrights and trademarks, without any authorization, in a way that is anathema to the very essence of the Disney brand and legacy."

character.ai : “It's always up to rightsholders to decide how people may interact with their IP, and we respond swiftly to requests to remove content that rightsholders report to us. The takedown you're referring to was in response to such a request. These characters have been removed."

